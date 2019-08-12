Southbound lanes of 826 reopen near NW 25th Street in Doral due to fatal crash

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Traffic was at a standstill along the southbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway near Northwest 25th Street in Doral after a fatal crash.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to a call regarding an overturned vehicle just after 12 p.m., Monday.

According to FHP officials, a Chevy truck rolled over for unknown reasons.

The driver behind the wheel was trapped inside the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the crash forced a temporary closure of all southbound lanes.

The roadway has since been reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.