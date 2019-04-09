Southbound lanes blocked on I-95 after car catches fire in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A car fire has caused traffic delays on the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Dania Beach.

Firefighters quickly put out the flames at the scene along Griffin Road, Tuesday afternoon.

No injuries have been reported.

Southbound lanes on I-95 will remain blocked until the charred vehicle is removed.

Traffic appears to be moving along on the express lanes.

