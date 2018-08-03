Southbound I-75 partially shut down near Royal Palm Blvd. due to tractor trailer crash

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - The southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Weston have been partially closed due to a crash involving a tractor trailer.

Several units from Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue responded to the scene in the southbound lanes near Royal Palm Boulevard, Friday afternoon.

One person was injured and had to be removed from their vehicle. They were airlifted to Broward General Hospital in unknown condition.

Traffic is only getting by on the two far right lanes. The express lanes remain closed.

It is recommended that motorists seek alternative routes.

