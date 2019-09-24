Southbound closures on I-95 continue near downtown Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 between I-195 and I-395 will close again on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

The closures from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m began Monday night as crews started construction on a massive multimillion-dollar project.

Connecting Miami is a five-year, $800 million reconstruction project aimed to reshaping Miami’s main roadways.

“We have to close the entire roadway during the operation,” said Oscar Gonzalez III, senior community outreach specialist for the Florida Department of Transportation. “There’s going to be a lot of equipment, and we obviously don’t want cars driving underneath.”

The preferred detour for drivers looking to go downtown is to take I-195 East and get off at the North Miami Avenue exit.

Officials said the closures may extend to the week of October 9 and 10 if necessary.

