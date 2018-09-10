South University Drive reopens after gas leak at NSU

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are working to cap a gas leak that temporarily caused traffic troubles near Nova Southeastern University in Davie.

Davie Police shut down the 3200 and 3300 block of South University Drive in both directions, just before 4 p.m. as crews work to cap the gas leak, Monday.

ROAD IS NOW OPEN — Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) September 10, 2018

According to officials, the gas leak was at NSU’s College of Osteopathic Medicine building. The building has since been evacuated.

As of 5 p.m., roadways were reopened.

It’s unclear if the leak has been capped.

