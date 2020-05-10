South Pointe Park, Hollywood Broadwalk set to reopen; Naples beaches close

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Mother’s Day weekend brought good news for South Florida residents looking to return to local parks, as officials have confirmed more reopenings this week.

In Miami Beach, South Pointe Park is set to reopen Monday after the first attempt didn’t go as planned.

City officials said they were forced to shut down the park again last Monday after nearly 10,000 violations were reported in Miami Beach parks over one weekend.​

But now, after a week, officials said they’re ready to give it another try. The park will be open on weekdays only from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“As long as everybody is practicing the social distancing and have in mind to be away from each other, I think it’s not a big deal,” said Miami Beach resident Alexandra Siegenthaler.

South Pointe won’t be the only new option for Miami-Dade residents looking to get some fresh air.

On Sunday, Vizcaya Museum and Gardens opened up its bayfront gardens. Social distancing and masks are required.

In Broward County, Hollywood’s Broadwalk is expected to reopen on a limited basis, from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., starting Wednesday.

The reopenings are happening as other parts of the Sunshine are being closed to the public again.

In Naples, beaches are currently closed after, officials said, people ignored social distancing guidelines.

Beachgoers described the large crowds.

“There was literally people everywhere. We didn’t even know where to sit. It was crazy,” said one beachgoer.

“I’m sure they’re tired of being pent up in the house, but you have to think about this,” said a local resident.

Meanwhile, Palm Beach County is set to move into Phase 1 of reopening on Monday.

For a list of park reopenings in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

