PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - South Plantation High School has been evacuated as authorities investigate a bomb threat.

The school, located along Southwest 54th Avenue and Peters Road, was evacuated around 10 a.m., Wednesday.

7SkyForce hovered above the school where students could be seen sitting on the football field bleachers.

The Plantation Police Department is currently involved in police related activity and actively conducting ground and/or aerial investigations around South Plantation High School. As of this time, all roads surrounding the school, including Southwest 54th A https://t.co/ZDZSnQPvWq — Plantation Police (@PlantationPD) September 8, 2021

