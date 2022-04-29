SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - The South Miami Police Department needs your help in searching for a missing woman.

Nicole Barrantes was last seen in the South Miami area around 3 p.m. on April 27, Wednesday.

She is 36 years old standing at 5 feet and 2 inches tall with blue eyes and weighs 200 pounds.

Barrantes has special needs which require her to take medication and is also known to be homeless.

If you have any information about her whereabouts please contact the SMPD at 305-663-6301 or Detective Jackson at 305-663-6302.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.