SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A church youth leader has been charged with engaging in sexual acts with a minor.

Rick Torcise, 67, faced a judge on Wednesday after a 17-year-old victim came forward accusing Torcise of fondling him on multiple occasions between June and October.

According to the arrest report, Torcise then asked the teen to do the same to him and he complied out of fear.

Torcise was a youth leader of the New Beginning Christian Fellowship in South Miami-Dade.

The victim’s attorney released a statement that read in part, “We will not stop until Torcise and anyone who was aware of his despicable conduct is brought to justice. We believe that there may be other victims, and if so, they must know that they are not alone.”

“It’s a person that the community trusts. This is a person that parents trust their children with be their leader at a church, so definitely something that is shocking to hear,” one officer said.

Torcise has since posted a $10,000 bond.

He was ordered not to have any contact with the victim or anyone under the age of 18.

Torcise is scheduled to be arraigned in December.

Miami-Dade Police are now asking any other possible victims to come forward or call the Special Victims Bureau at 305-715-3300.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.