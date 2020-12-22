South Floridians wait 3 hours for COVID-19 test at Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Those who are rushing to get tested before Christmas are going to have to deal with long wait times at some South Florida sites.

On Tuesday morning, the waiting time to get tested at the Hard Rock Stadium site was approximately three hours.

#UPDATE current wait times @FLSERT #COVID19 Test Sites:@OCCC Orlando: at least 2.5 hours@HardRockStadium 3 hour wait Gates will close early to accommodate the traffic on site. Plan ahead:

✔Full gas tank

✔Use restroom before arriving

✔Windows must fully open & close pic.twitter.com/2ryTumNB3R — Florida Association of Public Information Officers (@FloridaPIOs) December 22, 2020

“We’ve seen an increase in demand,” said Mike Jachles of the Division of Emergency Management.

It appears to be a new tradition during the coronavirus pandemic for South Floridians to rush and get tested before a holiday.

On Monday, the site saw an average wait time of two and a half hours.

Thousands who are getting tested at the site are hoping to get their COVID-19 test results back before Christmas.

“You’re cutting it close because even at two days, you get it done on Monday, you may have the results Wednesday or Thursday,” said Jachles.

Over the weekend, Florida reached a total of 1.2 million COVID-19 cases reported in the state since the start of the pandemic, and more than 20,000 have died.

The positivity rate has also hovered around 10% for the past couple of days.

Help is coming for some though, as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said 300,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine should arrive in the state by Tuesday.

“About 61,000 doses of the Moderna [vaccine] are going to arrive today,” said DeSantis.

Another 120,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine should also be arriving.

“Our goal is to be able to get it out for folks who are able to help the people as best they can,” said DeSantis.

The vaccine rollout is still in Phase 1, focusing on healthcare workers on the front lines of the pandemic.

Mercy Hospital began vaccinating their staff on Saturday.

“It’s critical that we keep our staff healthy so that they can continue to take care of our patients,” said Dr. Mark Multach at Mercy Hospital.

COVID-19 testing sites across South Florida will be closing for the Christmas holiday.

The Hard Rock Stadium testing site will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Testing sites may have different holiday hours so those who are looking to get tested should call ahead of time.

