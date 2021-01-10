South Floridians try their luck as Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots reach over $1B combined

(WSVN) - People across South Florida flocked to supermarkets and gas stations this weekend to test their luck at either or both the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots, which have climbed north of $1 billion combined.

There were no winners in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, causing the jackpot to increase to a whopping $600.

Those opting for Saturday’s Powerball were vying for a hefty payday of $470 million.

All across South Florida, people snatched up their tickets. Considering the windfall currently up for grabs, the question arises: what would they do with that much cash?

“Pay my ties, contribute to the needy, help the homeless, and after that, the saga continues,” said player Kiesha Stephens.

“Living on an island, making sure that I don’t have to worry about nobody coming over there, shooting, killing, telling me what to do,” said player Arthur Lee Rogers Jr.

Whatever their plans, nearly half a million dollars could be someone’s after Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.

“Good luck to all of those that are trying,” said Stephens.

The winning numbers in the Powerball drawing were: 14-26-38-45-46, Powerball: 13.

The next Mega Millions drawing is scheduled for Tuesday at 11 p.m.

