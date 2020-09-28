South Floridians take part in peaceful protests for Breonna Taylor

MIAMI (WSVN) - Peaceful protests took place across South Florida over the weekend, joining the nationwide calls for justice in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

Demonstrators in Miami-Dade and Broward took to the streets with signs and banners to call for further charges after three Louisville, Kentucky officers were not charged directly with her death.

“She needs to rest in peace and we need to fight for her, along with every other person who was brutally murdered by police officers,” said protester Egyptia Green.

Protests in South Florida have remained peaceful but it was a different scene in Louisville over the weekend as some set fires and vandalized buildings.

