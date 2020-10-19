South Floridians swarm polls on first day of early voting

(WSVN) - Early voting has officially kicked off across South Florida.

Residents are expected to turn out in record numbers and election officials said they are prepared for whatever comes their way.

Long lines formed outside North Dade Regional Library, located at 2455 NW 183rd St. in Miami Gardens, early Monday morning — hours before the official start time.

The energy is high outside the polling station for the first day of early voting.

“Come on, let’s vote,” said Marsha Jackson. “I’m ready. I’m the cheerleader. Good morning, Miami.”

“I was here from 3 a.m.,” said Moureen Beale. “I was waiting to be the first in line, and my friend is second in line.”

In Miami-Dade County, there are 33 early voting locations.

Each day starting Monday, they will remain open for voting from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Voters will need a valid photo identification card.

“I feel better walking in, standing in line at 4 o’clock this morning,” Jackson said. “I got to walk in. I can’t send it in. My nerves would, I wouldn’t make it. I got to be there in person.”

Those who choose to mail in their votes have the option of tracking their ballots in line to make sure it is counted. If there is a problem, voters will have some time after election day to make it right.

“You have until Thursday at 5 p.m. to correct it,” said Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections Christina White, “and if you do so by the deadline, then we’re able to process it.”

People have also started to cast their ballots in Broward County.

Residents swarmed to cast their votes as well as to drop off their already filled out mail-in ballots.

Polling locations in Broward also operate from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

There has been a surge in vote-by-mail ballots in 2020.

Broward Supervisor of Elections estimated they will receive between 400,000 and 500,000 in total.

7News spoke with some residents about why they chose to vote early.

“Just to get ahead of the rush, you know, obviously seeing what’s going on in Georgia and other places where the lines are pretty long, just wanted to make sure I got out and was efficient as possible,” said Eric Powers.

“As much as I feel mail-in ballots are safe, I didn’t want to take a chance of possibly not getting it in,” said Jeffrey Schane.

Residents in Miami-Dade and Broward counties can vote at any early voting site in the county.

Early voting ends on Nov. 1.

To find an early voting site in Miami-Dade County, click here.

To find an early voting site in Broward County, click here.

