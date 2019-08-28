South Floridians stock up on supplies as Dorian churns in Caribbean

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As Hurricane Dorian batters the Lesser Antilles and U.S. Virgin Islands in the Caribbean, South Florida residents are wasting no time in stocking up on supplies as they continue to monitor the storm’s path.

7News cameras captured shoppers filling their carts at a Publix supermarket in Fort Lauderdale, Wednesday afternoon.

Shopper Jerry Pollack picked up several gallons of water.

“Just to be prepared. It’s supposed to go further north, but we’ll save these till November,” he said.

“I’ve been through them I don’t know how many times,” said Trina, “so you prepare, and that’s all you do. We’re prepared.”

Meteorologists stressed most of Florida remains in the cone of uncertainty.

“Just the unknown, that’s the scary part, but at least we have five days, six days notice,” said a shopper.

“I’ve only been through one hurricane down here. It wasn’t that bad,” said a shopper as he pushed a cart filled with bottled water and groceries. “I just don’t want to be caught on the wrong end of the power curve, right?”

A steady stream of people have come into the supermarket, but as of 5 p.m., it has not gotten packed. However, water shelves began to empty as employees replenished water crates in the middle of some aisles.

Earlier on Wednesday, 7News showed shoppers outside of the Publix in Miami Shores.

Meanwhile, a Costco in West Miami-Dade temporarily ran out of bottled water. Managers said more water is currently in stock.

Emergency officials have urged residents to prepare for a possible hurricane strike that could come as soon as this weekend.

“At this point, it’s all about preparation,” said Tracy Jackson, Broward County’s director of emergency management. “Everybody should already have an idea about what they’re going to do when the storm’s threatening. This is a great time to verify those things.”

Residents should have a three-day supply for water, a gallon per person per day. They should also have food that is easy to prepare, pet supplies, baby needs, batteries and flashlights.

Miami-Dade officials reiterated Jackson’s call for preparedness.

“Regardless of Dorian’s path, we are now entering the busiest part of the hurricane season, so everyone should prepare now,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

Seasoned South Floridians said they aren’t too worried yet, but they’re watching closely.

“Well, we’ve been through a bunch of them. We’ve been down here 55 years, so we know what to expect,” said a Fort Lauderdale shopper. “Andrew was a wake-up call.”

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.