South Floridians receive groceries for the weekend thanks to drive-thru food distributions

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Thousands of people across South Florida have been left without a job during the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to several organizations stepping up and hosting drive-thru food distributions to help those struggling to put food on the table.

In Fort Lauderdale, Feeding South Florida distributed food at Mills Pond Park, located at 2201 NW 9th Ave., on Friday morning.

The distribution began at 9 a.m. and is expected to continue until 11 a.m., or until supplies last.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the site hours before it opened and dozens of vehicles could be seen lined up, waiting for much needed grocery items.

For a full list of food distributions taking place across South Florida on Friday, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.