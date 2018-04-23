South Floridians protest for peace in Nicaragua

MIAMI (WSVN) - Dozens in a South Florida community gathered for a protest to call for peace in Nicaragua.

A group of people took to the streets to voice their concern and frustration over the country’s government, Monday night.

Those in attendance held flags, signs and speeches throughout the protest. This comes after the crisis in Nicaragua which plagued the nation and its people.

“The people of Nicaragua right now are suffering. There are young men and women fighting for liberty,” said a protester. “They are being massacred by the current government, and it’s no longer about the tax increase that the government has raised for Nicaragua. It is now about what’s right and what’s wrong, and humanity.”

“We are fighting for our rights, for their rights and we will never stop supporting you,” said protester Evike Turi.

The deadly riots sparked over the weekend after the government planned to overhaul its pension system, which the Nicaraguan president has since revoked.

At least 25 people were killed, including a 10-year-old boy.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.