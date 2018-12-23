HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - With Nochebuena hours away, South Florida residents spent their weekend preparing for the festivities.

In Hialeah, shoppers lined up outside of Mary’s Ranch/Cabrera’s to pick up their pigs, Sunday. Some said waiting in line at the slaughterhouse is part of the tradition.

Meanwhile, 7News cameras captured the Morgado family in West Miami-Dade family as they started prepping a day early. They said their Christmas Eve celebration dates back decades.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.