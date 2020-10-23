South Floridians participate in new iPhone 12 release

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Apple has finally released its latest iPhone.

Friday morning’s iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro launch is different than previous launches due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At an AT&T in Hialeah, a few early morning risers came in to get a closer look at the iPhone 12.

7News captured customers waiting to get their hands on the phone at an Apple store in Miami Beach.

“I’m very excited about it,” said one customer.

“It’s something I do every year,” said another customer. “I come to the Apple store and make an appointment to pick up the new iPhone.”

7News asked those waiting in line to get their new phone what they are most looking forward to.

“Just the faster upgrades, the processing and the photo quality,” said one customer.

“A better camera,” said another customer.

Henry Lorenzo said he’s upgrading from the iPhone 8.

“It’s time for something new and after a crazy year, it’s something good to look forward to,” said Lorenzo. “The fact that it’s 5G, different design, the colors, so it’s something new to try out.”

AT&T retail sales manager Henry Suarez explained the adjustments the store made to operate in a pandemic.

“We have all our employees wearing masks,” Suarez said. “We definitely have a lot of hand sanitizer going on and we’re cleaning the store in regular intervals, as well as keeping the social distance like you and I are doing right now.”

They also have reduced store capacity, so aside from the new smartphone, there is another reason that lines will most likely be seen out the door.

Those who want to avoid going inside the store can still get their hands on the new phone.

“Curbside pick up, online ordering have all skyrocketed, yes,” said Suarez. “We have a lot of demand for it.”

