South Floridians head to the polls on Tuesday to vote in primaries

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Tuesday is Election Day and many Floridians have already voiced their choice in the Primary Election.

Those who did not vote by mail or participate in Early Voting are heading to the polls.

Polling locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

According to the Associated Press, as of Monday, over 2.1 million Floridians had cast mail-in ballots with more still coming in. That number compares to fewer than 1.3 million in the 2016 primary.

Monday’s data showed in Broward County, over 189,000 people voted by mail and over 40,000 voted early.

In Miami-Dade County, more than 235,000 voted by mail and over 68,000 voters headed to the polls early.

More than 555,000 voters have voted early in the state.

The increase of voters using a mail-in ballot could be due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All polling locations across South Florida are taking necessary precautions to ensure a safe voting experience.

“All the poll workers for in-person voting, just like at early voting, wear masks and gloves,” said Broward Elections Supervisor Peter Antonacci. “No one is required to touch anything other than a pen that was given to them in a plastic sleeve. Pen says, ‘I Voted’ on it. It’s the equivalent of a ‘I Voted’ sticker. Then you go to a privacy booth that has been wiped down. We have a janitor at each site and the janitor is keeping the privacy booths sanitary and clean.”

“We are following all of the CDC and Department of Health guidelines,” said Miami-Dade Elections Supervisor Christina White. “That means that our poll workers have been provided with face masks, face shields [and] gloves. They’re going to be wiping down all of the common touch points throughout the day. It’s also very important our voters know that a mask is required to enter the polling location and that we are going to be asking you to sanitize your hands to protect everybody’s health.”

There are some highly contested races taking place this election like the Broward Sheriff race and the race for Miami-Dade County Mayor.

Voters must go to their assigned voting location on Election Day.

Those who do not know their assigned voting location can find the information on their Voter Information Card, by going to the Elections Department website or by calling 311.

Voters must bring with them a valid and current ID that contains a photo and their signature. Those heading to the polls are asked to bring their Voter Information Card with them. It is not required, but can help expedite the check-in process.

Acceptable forms of ID include:

Florida Driver License

Florida Identification Card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles

United States Passport

Debit or Credit Card

Military Identification

Student Identification

Retirement Center Identification

Public Assistance Identification

Neighborhood Association Identification

Florida Concealed-Weapon License

Veteran Health Identification Card issued by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Government Issued Employee Identification

Voters who do not have an ID available will be asked to vote a provisional ballot.

