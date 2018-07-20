South Floridians flock to purchase Mega Million jackpot tickets

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Mega Million jackpot has grown to $433 million, and it’s not too late to get tickets.

Many South Florida residents have purchased tickets to get their hands on some big bucks thanks to the Mega Million jackpot.

A few people, including one person in Florida, have already become $1 million richer after their tickets partially matched the numbers in Tuesday’s drawing.

The big pot, however, continues to grow.

The next drawing is Friday night.

Those interested have until 10 p.m. Friday to purchase tickets. Good luck!

