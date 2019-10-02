South Floridians face flooding as King Tides continue

MIAMI (WSVN) - Residents in both Miami-Dade and Broward County are facing flooding concerns due to the King Tides.

Roadways and residential streets have been left flooded the past few days, and the tidal trouble is expected to continue through Thursday.

Colton Richardson of Fort Lauderdale paddleboarded through his neighborhood on Tuesday.

“It’s pretty wild, honestly,” said Richardson.

Across the street lives Marilyn Sersled, who said she has been witnessing the water rising over time.

“I sit out here and watch the water all the time,” said Sersled. “I don’t ever remember it being this high.”

Pumps are being used to pour water back into the intercoastal waterway in Hollywood.

In Miami, pumps are also being used to try to lessen the high level of water, but the flooding in Shorecrest is so high that there is nowhere to put the excess water.

Sea walls along Cordova Road and Ninth Street in Fort Lauderdale remained submerged on Wednesday afternoon before high tide.

When it comes to what is causing the flooding conditions, some residents are at odds.

“I think this is sea level rise,” said Fort Lauderdale City Commissioner Ben Sorenson. “I think we’re continuing to see sea level rise and climate change, and this is some of the impact we’re facing, so as a city we’ve got to be proactive.”

“We’ve never seen it like this,” said one Fort Lauderdale resident.

When asked if he attributed the high water levels to sea level rise he responded, “That I don’t know. That’s what everybody says, but the bottom line is that all these sea walls have to be built up. The city has been talking about that for years, so it needs to happen.”

