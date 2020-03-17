South Floridians face empty store shelves as they prepare for coronavirus spread

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Shelves have been left empty across South Florida as customers race to stock up on essential items in the event that they have to self-quarantine.

Store employees have implemented new measures to ensure customers can find the items they need. They continue to restock shelves that are quickly emptied as panic buying has set in.

“It’s kind of crazy out here right now, but we normally stay pretty stocked, so I’m just trying to pick up the odds and ends right now,” said Broward County Public Schools employee Randell Cooper. “It’s not too bad.”

“It’s a big line today at Costco and stuff like that, but you just got to not go crazy, because, you know, what are you going to do — as far as paper and stuff like that?” said nurse Lissette Casas. “You just make do with what you got at home.”

Casas is working through the coronavirus pandemic and is left to find whatever supplies are available just before stores close.

No matter the time of day in parts of South Florida, the chances of finding all the items you need are slim.

“No produce. No fresh food,” said one shopper.

“Everybody’s like out for themselves,” said another shopper.

Cleaning supplies, toilet paper and fresh food are scarce for most shoppers.

The Whole Foods in North Miami had its entire meat section emptied. From chips for snacking to the healthy alternative, yogurt, it’s all gone.

A Hialeah grocery store was also left without meat but had some soap and paper products available.

Toilet paper, paper towels and canned goods are in short supply across Miami-Dade and Broward.

Tuesday afternoon, the paper products aisle was completely empty at a Publix in Miami Beach, and meat products were running low.

“It was empty. Nothing in there, guys,” said shopper Alessandro Buono.

“It’s a bit frustrating, yeah,” said shopper Ludovica Colasando. “I’ve never had this situation before.”

Buono, who was wearing a face mask, listed some of the missing items.

“Chicken, they don’t have chicken. They don’t have pasta, they don’t have beef,” he said. “They don’t have whatever is food that you can save, you can put it in a refrigerator.”

No firewood or charcoal could be found at a Publix in Miami Shores.

It has been a similar story for the past few days at many stores in the region, while federal, state and local officials do their best to ease concerns.

“It’s not like a hurricane,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

“We are not seeing any supply issues,” said Jared Moskowitz, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

“You don’t have to buy so much. Take it easy, just relax,” said President Donald Trump.

Some customers have gotten lucky and said there’s no need to panic.

“Here, we have everything,” said a Publix shopper.

Publix spokesperson Maria Brous issued a statement that reads, “Stores receive deliveries throughout the day. Arriving at the store prior to opening does not ensure that product is on the shelf. We continue to make daily deliveries and restock throughout the day.”

It appeared to be business as usual at a Bravo Supermarket in Northwest Miami-Dade appeared to be business as usual. They were fully stocked with items that most stores have run out of.

Some stores like Dollar General created hours just for seniors. The first hour of operation will be allotted to older shoppers.

Nurse Vivian Bango-Sanchez said if it’s not a necessity, you should avoid the crowds.

“Keeping your space when you communicate with people, and that’s basically it,” she said. “Just try to stay home and stay safe.”

Cooper said he is happy to see some of the intensity die down.

“A lot of people aren’t as panicky as they were initially,” he said, “so hopefully, you know, everybody can get what they need and not go too crazy with it.”

In a statement, a Costco spokesperson said, “Limits have been implemented on certain items to help ensure more members are able to access the merchandise they want and need. Our buyers and suppliers are working to ensure in-demand merchandise as well as everyday favorites are available in our warehouses.”

Florida shoppers are used to preparing for hurricanes and stocking up on the necessary supplies, but experts said this is a health emergency, so people do not need to go out and get bottled water, as there is no indication that the state will restrict electricity or water.

7News also reached out to store chains B.J.’s, Sam’s Club, Walmart and Winn-Dixie, but as of Tuesday evening, they have not responded.

