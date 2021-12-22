MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The sudden surge of COVID-19 cases hasn’t stopped holiday travel plans at South Florida airports.

AAA is predicting another busy holiday travel season.

The omicron variant accounts for 73% of all COVID-19 cases in the U.S.

In the last four days, Transportation Security Administration officials have screened 2 million passengers, which is double the amount from 2020.

Folks heading to airports said they are going to do what they can to stay safe as they travel to see their loved ones.

“Making sure that everyone is either vaccinated or using our mask just ’cause I want to be as safe as possible,” said one woman.

“We shouldn’t all be scared forever, but we need to be safe too and make sure if you are sick stay away from others,” said a traveler at Miami International Airport.

Delta Airlines has asked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to cut down the number of days for its recommended isolation period for those who test positive for COVID-19.

The isolation period is currently 10 days, but the airline is asking the CDC to reduce it to five days because it is impacting its workforce.

