South Floridians continue to wait for word from families in the Bahamas

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Following Hurricane Dorian, search-and-rescue efforts continue while many South Floridians wait for word from loved ones in the Bahamas, but it seems one family got the word they were hoping for.

Videos recorded the voice of Shazarah Bootle-cash, a resident of Abaco, and the cousin of Vania Bredy.

“The entire roof is gone. The entire roof is gone.”

Frantic messages were shared during the height of the storm.

“Hopefully the eye gets here soon, so we can go.”

“When the roof came off, they ran outside to get in the car,” said Vania Bredy, whose cousin resides in the Bahamas. “We didn’t hear from them the second day at all, and when we finally did hear from them, we were told they were still sitting in the car.”

The pictures from the car showed a family of six crammed inside including an 8-month-old baby and a 95-year-old man.

Another 24 hours passed when Bredy finally got word, Wednesday morning. Her family members were all safe.

“When I got the call that they were OK and they were eating, that gave me a sense of relief that allowed me to sleep,” said Bredy.

Sleeping is something that hasn’t come easy for many these days.

Rescue videos surfaced on social media worrying family members who hope to see the faces of those missing. Many are still listed as missing.

Those who did escape the storm with their lives were left with little else.

“But they pretty much have nothing at this point,” said Bredy.

Bredy said she advises those still waiting for word from loved ones to stay on social media, pray and to get involved.

“This is a blessing. Being involved and entrenched in it is something that has carried me through the entire time,” said Bredy. “Bahamians have done so much, so much for South Florida. They deserve to have our attention right now.”

Bredy said her family is expected to arrive in Nassau Thursday.

