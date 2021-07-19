MIAMI (WSVN) - More demonstrations calling for an end to the decades-long regime in Cuba are set to take place on Monday.

The demonstrations are taking place as some changes are said to be coming to Cuba.

Starting Monday, the Cuban government said travelers will be allowed to take unlimited food, medicine and hygiene products into the country without paying customs duties.

During a media conference, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke about his call to action to President Joe Biden to help restore internet in Cuba.

“We in the United States have the capability to help provide the connectivity that, I think, would be essential in exposing the truth and really holding the regime accountable,” he said.

DeSantis said he has yet to hear from Biden in regards to the matter.

On Sunday, hundreds of South Floridians rallied for the freedom of the Cuban people.

“We need the help Biden, please help us, Biden,” said demonstrator George Pita.

Local Venezuelans also joined in protests for the people of Cuba.

“Now we are fighting together,” said demonstrator Paul Yelamo.

In Westland, demonstrators were seen lining the streets along West 49th Street.

“It doesn’t matter the day of the week, everybody is going to still continue to support,” said one demonstrator.

A rally held by members of the Cuban Jewish community in South Florida is scheduled to take place at Versailles Restaurant, 3555 SW 8th Street, starting at 7 p.m.

