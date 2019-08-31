South Floridians stock up on supplies as Hurricane Dorian inches closer

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - As Hurricane Dorian continues on it’s path to South Florida, residents are stocking up on necessary supplies and food.

Food items are flying off the shelves at a Publix in Miami Shores, much like grocery stores all along Florida’s coast.

“Canned food, canned vegetables, water,” said one shopper. “Make sure I’m ready just in case.”

“Today we’re just getting some snacks and just some more beverages to be prepared,” said shopper Jehrel Williams. “Like we learned for Irma and Maria, it can change at the drop of a hat and I think that’s what happened with this one too. It’s better to be prepared right now, even if you feel like it may not be that big of a deal.”

Experts recommended those preparing for the hurricane to stock up on plenty of water, non-perishable food, baby food, pet food and paper goods.

“We need flashlights. There’s a lot of things, water for sure,” said another shopper.

Taking out cash from an ATM is recommended in case of a power outage.

Bottles of water remains in high demand, but Florida Highway Patrol troopers came to the rescue on Friday afternoon.

They spent the day loading up trailers full of cases of bottled water and passing them out at different locations in West Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade County.

Shopper said even if Hurricane Dorian doesn’t hit their area, the supplies will be needed for the rest of the hurricane season.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.