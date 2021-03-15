South Floridians continue to get vaccinated as eligibility age drops to 60

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - More South Floridians are heading to vaccination sites as the eligibility age dropped to include those who are 60 and older.

Starting Monday, any Florida resident aged 60 and older can get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Those who got vaccinated at the Miami Dade College’s North Campus said it was quick and easy.

“It’s very simple,” said one man.

“Very well organized,” said one woman. “We are so happy.”

“I see a lot of people doing it so I’m just going to go for it,” said one man at the site.

“We expect, with the new criteria that’s starting Monday, we’re going to see a busy few days,” said Mike Jachles with the Florida Association of Public Information Officers.

In addition to those 60 and older, other groups who qualify include first responders and teachers 50 and older.

Younger teachers and school personnel can still get vaccinated at sites run by the Federal Emergency Management Association.

“Teachers, school staff 18 to 49, you must go to a FEMA supported site,” said Jachles.

A vaccination site a Bucky Dent Park in Hialeah opened at noon on Monday. Only first-time shots will be given at this location.

Doses will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Over in Broward, Lauderhill is offering vaccines at John Mullin Park to residents who qualify and have scheduled an appointment.

“We’re able to reach our most vulnerable population,” said Lauderhill Fire Rescue Capt. Jerry Gonzalez. “Our residents deep within the community that usually had a rougher time trying to get appointments at other locations, at other sites.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institutes of Health, warned Americans that while COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and death rates have been declining, people should continue to follow public health guidelines.

“Cases climbed last spring, they climbed again in the summer, they will climb now if we stop taking precautions when we continue to get more and more people vaccinated,” said Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control.

Also on Monday, Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach County governments issued a joint statement condemning Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Executive Order that strips local governments from collecting for COVID-19 related violations.

Broward, Miami-Dade & Palm Beach response to Governor's latest EO: We urge all South Florida residents, businesses, & visitors to continue following important precautions & requirements.

