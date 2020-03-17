South Floridians continue to empty store shelves as they prepare for coronavirus spread

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Shelves have been left empty across South Florida as customers race to stock up on essential items in the event that they have to self-quarantine.

Store employees have implemented new measures to ensure customers can find the items they need. They continue to restock shelves that are quickly emptied as panic buying has set in.

“It’s kind of crazy out here right now, but we normally stay pretty stocked, so I’m just trying to pick up the odds and ends right now,” said Broward County Public Schools employee Randell Cooper. “It’s not too bad.”

“It’s a big line today at Costco and stuff like that, but you just got to not go crazy, because, you know, what are you going to do — as far as paper and stuff like that?” said nurse Lissette Casas. “You just make due with what you got at home.”

Casas is working through the coronavirus pandemic and is left to find whatever supplies are available just before stores close.

No matter the time of day in parts of South Florida, the chances of finding all the items you need are slim.

“No produce. No fresh food,” said one shopper.

Cleaning supplies, toilet paper and fresh food are scarce for most shoppers.

One Whole Foods in North Miami had its entire meat section emptied. From chips for snacking to the healthy alternative — yogurt, it’s all gone.

A Hialeah grocery store was also left without meat but had some soap and paper products available.

Toilet paper, paper towels and canned goods are in short supply across Miami-Dade and Broward.

No firewood or charcoal could be found at a Publix in Miami Shores. Some customers have gotten lucky and said there’s no need to panic.

“Here, we have everything,” said one shopper.

One Bravo Supermarket in Northwest Miami-Dade appeared to be business as usual. They were fully stocked with items that most stores have run out of.

Some stores like Dollar General created hours just for seniors. The first hour of operation will be allotted to older shoppers.

Nurse Vivian Bango-Sanchez said if it’s not a necessity, you should avoid the crowds.

“Keeping your space when you communicate with people, and that’s basically it,” she said. “Just try to stay home and stay safe.”

Cooper said he is happy to see some of the intensity die down.

“A lot of people aren’t as panicky as they were initially,” he said, “so hopefully, you know, everybody can get what they need and not go too crazy with it.”

Florida shoppers are used to preparing for hurricanes and stocking up on the necessary supplies, but experts said this is a health emergency, so people do not need to go out and get bottled water, as there is no indication that the state will restrict electricity or water.

