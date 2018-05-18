South Floridians celebrate royal wedding with watch parties, brunches

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents and businesses across South Florida are getting ready to celebrate the royal wedding.

Stores and restaurants are gearing up for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s big day, which is set to take place early Saturday morning.

The owner of Her Royal Household, a British specialty store in Surfside, is excited for the event.

“I’m ridiculously excited. It feels like Christmas,” said store owner Bera Kalhan. “One thing that Brits are really happy for is just the story of love behind this marriage.”

The store, which has a royal collection already with Harry and Meghan memorabilia.

“We have some beautiful cups, which is in 24 karat gold,” Kalhan said.

They will be hosting a special breakfast tea with Chef Andy Bates.

Cucumber sandwiches, sausage rolls, shortbread biscuits and scones will be served.

“I don’t mind the proper way, which is cream first and then a big scoop of jam on top,” Bates said. “Cheers.”

The watch party at Her Royal Household is already booked.

A watch party at the Surfcomber on Collins will be open for business at 7 a.m.

“We have chicken and waffles, a brisket grilled cheese, and we’re also going to be featuring bangers and mash,” said executive chef Jeffrey Williams.

The National Hotel is hosting a British breakfast buffet for $40.

The party continues over in Pembroke Pines at The Pub.

“We’re opening up at 6 a.m. for the royal wedding. We’re gonna have a royal brunch,” said Angelo Gallo, the general manager at The Pub.

Open bar will begin at 7 a.m.

“There should be at least 100 people coming tomorrow,” Gallo said. “We’re expected to be busy and have a good time.”

If 7 a.m. is too early for you, the AMC theater in Aventura and Cinemark theater in Davie will host a special screening of the wedding at 10 a.m.

“It’s momentous, the fact of the historic union between the United States and England, and we always talked about our special relationship with the Americans,” Kalhan said.

If you want to watch the royal wedding in the comfort of your home, you can tune in to 7News for our live TV coverage starting at 6 a.m.

