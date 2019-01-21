South Floridians celebrate MLK Day by giving back to the community

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - In the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr. Day some South Floridians are spending the day giving back to the community.

“I’m at a loss for words,” said Kent Miller, a resident of North Miami for over 30 years. “Unbelievable, just unbelievable. I never thought this would happen, I really didn’t.”

Volunteers gave his house renovations including painting the walls, installing a new roof and landscaping.

The renovations come from a project that volunteers put together to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Projects like the one that took place at Miller’s house are designed to identify seniors in their community that need help.

“Of course, you know, he can’t replace a couple doors,” said Kassandra Timothy about the elderly Miller. “The railing was falling apart, so we were able to get Ace Construction, Built to Last Roofing and of course our team of North Miami workers to help out and do some prep work for today’s event … Everyone is excited The kids are excited. They’re painting, and it’s just good to give back and to help out.”

These projects help different communities as they span from North Miami to Miami Gardens and even into Fort Lauderdale.

Eric Howard, a Miami Gardens volunteer said, “It was a great opportunity to work with our youth and showing them how important it is to give back to their communities.”

President and CEO of the YMCA of South Florida Sheryl Woods said, “We’re here for the community, and that’s what today is all about.”

There are more community events scheduled to take place throughout the afternoon across South Florida.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.