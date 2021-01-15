South Floridians buy lottery tickets ahead of Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - There are two giant jackpots up for grabs and South Floridians are trying their luck to be among the fortunate winners.

The Mega Millions jackpot has reached approximately $750 million.

The drawing is set for Friday night.

Wednesday’s Powerball drawing didn’t get a winning ticket, so the jackpot has reached an estimated $640 million.

The next drawing for Powerball is on Saturday.

All across South Florida, people are snatching their tickets.

7News caught up with some lottery ticket buyers at a Stop-N-Go in Pompano Beach.

Dwayne Lexilien said he works hard, and he’s hoping his numbers prove lucky.

Some feel luckier picking their own numbers while others opted for a random selection.

“Some are special numbers. I matched my birthday, my daughter’s birthday and my son’s nirthday together to see what happens,” said Lexilien.

“Let’s see if we got lucky,” said customer Daniel Hernandez.

As for what he would do with his winnings, Lexilien said his children are his focus and already has plans for what he would spend the money on.

“I will do a lot of things with that, especially pay the college for my daughter. I have to buy her a car and buy me a new house, a lot of stuff!” he said.

A steady stream of customers entered the Stop-N-Go, as they pressed their luck in hopes of winning one of the big prizes.

“It’s been high for, I think, two weeks. It’s been going up and up,” said store clerk Mamoun Latif.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot on Friday night is 302,575,350 to one.

