South Floridians buy lottery tickets ahead of Friday night’s Mega Million drawing

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - There are two giant jackpots up for grabs and South Floridians are trying their luck to be among the fortunate winners.

The Mega Million jackpot has reached approximately $750 million.

The drawing is set for Friday night.

Wednesday’s Powerball drawing didn’t get a winning ticket, so the jackpot has reached an estimated $640 million.

The next drawing for Powerball is on Saturday.

All across South Florida, people are snatching their tickets.

7News caught up with some lottery ticket buyers in Pompano Beach.

Some feel luckier picking their own numbers while others opted for a random selection.

One lottery ticket buyer said he already had plans for what he would spend the money on.

“I will do a lot of things with that, especially pay my college for my daughter. I have to buy her a car and buy me a new house, a lot of stuff!” he said.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot on Friday night is 302,575,350 to one.

