South Floridians bundle up as cold front plummets temperatures on Christmas

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - People across South Florida bundled up as a cold front sent temperatures plummeting, leading Broward County officials to declare a one-day cold weather emergency.

Scarves, beenies and puffy jackets are not typical attire for South Florida, but during this cold Christmas, it’s a must for many.

“I get to take out this jacket about once a year, so that’s what I’m excited about,” Fort Lauderdale resident Julie Matos said.

Friday was the coldest Christmas Eve seen in more than 20 years, and some on Fort Lauderdale’s Las Olas Boulevard said it just adds to the holiday.

“It’s amazing. It feels like actual Christmas,” Fort Lauderdale resident Marissa Friedman said.

“It’s nice. It’s just nice to get out and experience,” Fort Lauderdale resident Daniel Goodman said.

Those walking around Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood shared similar sentiments.

“The only ones that will be upset are the tourists,” a passer-by said.

Due to the low temperatures, which are forecast to fall more overnight, Broward County officials declared a one-day cold weather emergency.

The Salvation Army helped the homeless find a safe and warm place to spend the night.

“The shelter is opening for people experiencing homelessness, so they can be out of the elements,” Salvation Army spokesperson Lilly Gallardo said.

While the area did not get snowfall this Christmas, some people did see falling iguanas.

A photo sent to 7News by Ricardo Rincon in Southwest Miami-Dade showed an iguana becoming immobile because of the winter weather.

With a strange and difficult year coming to an end, some people are trying to stay positive on Christmas and looking forward to the new year.

About 30 people will be spending the night at the Salvation Army, but the organization is helping people find shelter throughout the area.

