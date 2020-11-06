South Floridians begin picking up free sandbags ahead of potential Eta flooding

(WSVN) - With winds and rain from Eta expected to hit South Florida over the weekend, residents are preparing for the chance of flooding.

Cities in Broward and Miami-Dade are ensuring their residents are equipped with sandbags.

At Mills Pond Park located at 2201 NW 9th Ave. in Fort Lauderdale, residents could be seen making sandbags from a pile of 10 tons of sand provided by the county.

As of noon on Friday, more than 2,700 bags have been filled, with 800 being filled in the first hour of it being available.

All residents are allowed 10 bags per vehicle.

They must bring their own shovel and bags.

Even if South Florida is not directly impacted by Eta, residents said they are still preparing because streets that do not normally flood had high levels of water during last week’s rainfall.

“The water don’t usually come down to my corner, but now, for some reason, we have a few bumps in the road, and the water is coming down now,” said Gail Dunning. “The water is coming further up in my yard, and my back door is like right there, so I want to protect myself so water don’t come into my home.”

The distribution site in Fort Lauderdale has volunteers to help with carrying the bags as they may be too heavy for some residents, as well as to help with filling those sandbags.

Organizers said the goal is to keep the site open until 5 p.m. or until all the sand has gone — whichever comes first.

It remains unclear if more sand will be brought to the site due to the weather.

At the Downtown Doral Park located at 8395 NW 53rd St., a large pile of sand remains for residents to pick up.

“Thank goodness for the sand,” said Chris Guerra. “It’s better safe than sorry, you know. I woke up today looking at the elections on the news and the news just came up and I was on Channel 7 and it just came up.”

“Facebook. There was a WSVN message actually,” said Jean Elie. “I clicked on it last night while I was watching the presidentials and I was pretty happy.”

Guerra said the last time there was heavy rainfall, he was not ready and his shed was flooded.

“All my appliances got messed up,” he said. “My generator, lawnmower.”

“I’ve been through Andrew. I’ve been through Irma. I’ve been through Wilma,” said Elie. “You don’t know. I mean, it’s the freaking weather. You never know.”

Representatives in Miami Beach said, effective immediately, they are opening all city garages for residents to store their cars as heavy flooding is expected.

Residents can leave their cars in the garages for free until Tuesday, Nov. 10.

For a list of all sandbag distribution sites, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.