South Florida’s Jewish community surprises Holocaust survivor on eve of Rosh Hashanah

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida’s Jewish community surprised a Holocaust survivor in Pembroke Pines with traditional treats on the eve of Rosh Hashanah.

Goodman Jewish Family Services surprised 90-year-old Michael Sadek on Thursday. He is one of 800 survivors living in Broward County.

Like many his age, he has spent a lot of time alone since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Today was special to me,” Sadek said.

Sadek was only 9 years old when World War II began, and he and his seven siblings escaped the Warsaw ghetto.

“They were able to escape into the woods just running and running and running until the war finally ended,” Ralph Sadek, his son, said.

However, the war would take its toll on Sadek and his siblings, and the brothers and sisters would only be together twice again.

Millions of other people would never reunite with their families, as the Holocaust would claim the lives of around six million Jews.

“These two are the only two times all the brothers and sisters were together in one place ever,” Ralph said. “It’s really important that we are able to hear the story and never, ever forget what happened.”

A recent report revealed that nearly two-thirds of young adults were unaware of the amount of Jews killed during the Holocaust.

“People all over the world should understand that we can’t let this ever happen again to any group of people,” Goodman Jewish Family Services spokesperson Jo Anne Arnowitz said. “The young people need to realize and understand it because they’re the future.”

Goodman Jewish Family Services said they will distribute 800 gift bags across the county.

