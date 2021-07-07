MIAMI (WSVN) - The assassination of Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse has left the Haitian community in South Florida devastated.

The Haitian flag has been lowered to half staff at the Haitian Consulate in Miami, Wednesday.

Father Reginald Jean-Mary of Notre Dame d’Haiti Catholic Church spoke with 7News about his personal connection to Moïse.

“It’s the death of democracy,” he said. “It’s the death of the serenity of Haiti. It’s the death of dignity, and this is not a good way for a child of God to be gone.”

Moïse was assassinated overnight in his home.

Jean-Mary began mass on Wednesday morning by talking about what happened. He asked his congregation to observe a moment of silence.

“The nation is mourning this morning,” he said.

Jean-Mary said he knew the president as well as other members of the family.

“We grew up in the same department,” he said. “I have met him many times. I know the family very well. I’ve met with them several times and it was very difficult for me to embrace when I got the news this morning.”

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava released a statement that read in part, “The island was already facing grave challenges and instability which are only deepened by this development. South Florida is home to a vibrant and thriving Haitian community and we stand with them during this difficult time, as we pray for peace for the Haitian people.”

“It hurts me that we get to that level,” Jean-Mary said. “I think it’s a moment for all of us to do some soul searching and see how we can rescue that country.”

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.