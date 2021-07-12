MIAMI (WSVN) - The Cuban-American community in South Florida took to the streets to call for an end to the decadeslong dictatorship in their home country.

South Florida has the largest Cuban population outside of the island nation.

The community along with city leaders are now rallying together for the Cuban people.

Cafecitos were brewing at Cafe Versailles with the conversations centered around what’s now happening in Cuba.

Many living in Cuba took to the streets to protest the regime.

“We stand with them, and we pray for their courageous actions to begin to bring about real change and move us closer to the vision of a free Cuba,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

“The governor is actively monitoring the protests on the island,” said Florida Lt. Gov. Jeannette Nunez. “We remain steadfast in our support on the side of freedom and democracy.”

On Sunday, hundreds marched in the streets chanting and demanding an end to the suffering they said their families have had to endure.

“Free Cuba. That’s what we’re here for,” said a demonstrator who identified herself as Karina.

City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez called for a U.S.-led international intervention.

“We also need intervention from the federal government of some form or fashion, whether it’s food, medicine or militarily,” he said. “We need them to coalesce the international community together. What is happening in Cuba is now exposed because of social media and because of the valiant people in Cuba.”

Marlins Park showed their solidarity with the Cuban people by raising the island nation’s flag.

