MIAMI (WSVN) - Crowds gathered outside Versailles in Little Havana for a third day of protests.

The streets were swept by city employees overnight and reopened to traffic.

Hundreds could be seen in the street demanding democracy for Cuba.

They chanted in Spanish, “If Cubans are protesting in Cuba, so are we in Miami.”

“It’s to be able to take a stand for freedom and to give a voice to the voiceless,” one woman said.

On Sunday, Cubans on the island marked a significant moment in their history by taking to the streets and speaking out against the government.

“They’re trying to protest peacefully, but they don’t allow it,” one woman said.

Families in South Florida continue to show their support and concern for their people.

“They’re being very aggressive towards the people,” one woman said.

“Passions are very high,” said Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo. “It’s all about reasonableness, right? I would tell people we will always support first amendment activity but we’re not going to support blocking freeways.”

Support stretched into Homestead and along Okeechobee Road.

“This is for the Cuban people. They need liberty. They deserve this,” one protester said.

Catholic church the National Shrine of Our Lady Charity is inviting the South Florida community for an intense nine days of prayer.

They will hold a Great Night of Prayer at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.