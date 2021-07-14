MIAMI (WSVN) - Little Havana is facing closures and preparations for a concert and rally in support of protesters in Cuba for a fourth straight day.

This comes as South Floridians question the police response to Tuesday’s hour-long gridlock on the Palmetto Expressway.

Crews set up the stage on Calle Ocho for a mini-concert and rally to support democracy in Cuba.

“We have to show the world that we care for our people,” said a protester.

The demonstrations in South Florida popped up over the weekend as soon as Floridians saw their own people on the island standing up for themselves after decades of oppression.

“I’m here today supporting the Cuban people that are tired of not having freedom,” another protester said.

Musicians are using social media as their megaphone to fuel the movement.

In Spanish, Willy Chirino encouraged other musicians and influencers to do the same and share as many images of what’s going on in the country as possible.

Cuban Americans here are standing united, supporting those back home — family and friends putting themselves in danger for change.

Miami Police are expecting crowds along Calle Ocho as they’ve seen in the past few days, and they’re ready.

“We encourage everybody to come on out, enjoy, celebrate, embrace one another in their deep desire to see a free Cuba and have a safe time while you’re doing it,” said Miami Police Assistant Chief Manny Morales.

The mini-concert and rally will begin at 5 p.m.

