South Florida woman seeks justice after neighbor’s pit bull mauls Yorkie to death

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman is in mourning after her small dog was mauled to death in North Miami.

Naomea Etienne is devastated over the loss of her best friend, a 10-pound Yorkie named Logan, after he was brutally attacked in front of her boyfriend’s home near Northeast Second Avenue and 132nd Terrace, last Monday.

She said her neighbor’s pit bull snatched the Yorkie as he was out in the yard.

“The pit bull, which comes from this gate over here, grabs my Yorkie, and drags him out into the sidewalk,” Etienne said.

The Yorkie had its jugular vein punctured and was rushed to the vet. However, he succumbed to his injuries the following day.

Etienne filed a police report but said nothing has been done to remove the dog. In the report, the pit bull owner said the Yorkie went into his yard.

“We do everything together, and basically, he’s gone now,” Etienne said. “It seems like no one cares.”

7News spotted the neighbor outside of her home and asked if she was concerned the pit bull could do this again to another dog.

“No, not at all,” the woman said. “It was just something that accidentally happened. The dog came out, their dog came out [and] no one was out with the dogs. Neither dog was on the leash. Like I said, we’re just gonna handle it legally.”

Etienne pointed out that pit bulls are not allowed in Miami-Dade County. The case is now in the hands of animal control.

“I just want the dog to be removed off of the property,” she said, “and the owners to be held responsible for their actions. It’s not like whatever. This is my best friend. I’m out of a dog, and their dog is still on the property like nothing happened.”

Miami-Dade Animal Services did not respond to 7News’ inquiry regarding the case.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.