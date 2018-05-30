South Florida woman honored for saving dog

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman was honored at a rescue shelter for saving a dog.

Elicia Diaz received high honors at the Paws-For-You rescue shelter for taking in a dog left abandoned on the streets for more than a year.

Four-year-old Quiana was cold, scared and very aggressive when Diaz attempted to rescue her.

She brought the four-legged animal back to health before eventually adopting her.

Local businesses also chipped in to honor her courageous act. PetSmart provided a goodie bag for the pup, while other businesses offered home services.

Diaz renamed Quiana to Canela, which is Spanish for cinnamon. She said the name came to her because of the dog’s big brown eyes.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.