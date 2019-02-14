South Florida will host various big events during President’s Day weekend

VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - A variety of big events packed with fun, art and luxury yachts will be held in Miami during the President’s Day weekend.

Boats large and small, hundreds of art pieces and expensive watches will all be displayed over the holiday weekend.

The big weekend of events will kick off Thursday on Virginia Key with the 78th annual Miami International Boat Show.

Over 1,000 boats will be displayed at the show.

“You get to view all of the different styles, the different amenities that they have,” boat show attendee Jim Schneider said.

Also, the Miami Yacht Show will be hosted over the weekend at its new downtown Miami location.

Miami Yacht Show Organizer Andrew Doole said the new location makes “parking much easier than it has ever been before.”

“You don’t have to go out over the causeway to get to the show,” Doole said. “so we’re excited about that location and the attendee experience.”

The show will feature more than 500 yachts and super-yachts.

“It’s like a big house at sea,” boat show attendee Marianela Small said.

Coconut Grove will host its annual art show over the weekend as well.

Hundreds of artists from six different countries and 32 U.S. states will be present at the show.

Finally, the Miami Design District will host “Watches & Wonders.”

The watch show will feature over 30 brands of expensive watches, and watch-making workshops will be offered.

