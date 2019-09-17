South Florida Water Management District employing agents for python elimination program

(WSVN) - The Sunshine State is hiring snake hunters to help get rid of an invasive species.

The South Florida Water Management District needs new removal agents for its python elimination program.

They are paid hourly with added incentives for snakes longer than four feet and those with eggs.

Applicants should be at least 18 years old, have no criminal record and must have proper identification.

