South Florida war vet receives home gifted by organization

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida war hero received a free home thanks to a special organization focused on helping veterans.

Army Staff Sergeant Ricardo Gutierrez de Pineres is a veteran suffering from a lung disease and PTSD after being badly hurt while serving in Afghanistan.

Building Homes for Heroes is dedicated to helping military families.

The organization gifted Gutierrez de Pineres a mortgage-free home in Miramar.

The best part? The home has been modified to meet his medical needs.

“It’s overwhelming because I went in the military never expecting this much love when I got out, honestly,” said Gutierrez de Pineres.

Building Homes for Heroes has given homes to more than 140 deserving military families in the U.S.

