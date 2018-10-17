South Florida volunteers head north to deliver essentials to Michael victims

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A team of volunteers is headed to North Florida with truck loads of essentials collected for the victims of Hurricane Michael.

The City of Aventura is among many places in South Florida that stepped up to help the thousands of people in need.

Members of the community have been stopping by Aventura Mall to drop off necessities such as water, batteries, diapers, flashlights, and much more.

Donations have been coming in since over the weekend.

The relief efforts were set up by Aventura Police. Volunteers are set to take off at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.