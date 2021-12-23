HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida is getting into the spirit of the season with a holiday handout.

The Caring Place and over 70 volunteers teamed up to provide Christmas meals to homeless and hungry residents in Miami-Dade and Broward County, Thursday.

Guests at the Annual Great Outreach Celebration chowed down, listened to music and enjoyed a gift giveaway.

The group even received a special appearance from Santa Claus himself, along with a bag of clothes and hygiene products.

