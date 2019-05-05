South Florida veterans return from Honor Flight trip

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Some of South Florida’s oldest veterans returned from their flight of honor in Fort Lauderdale.

Thousands greeted the veterans at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport with flags, cheers and signs, Saturday night.

Held by Honor Flight South Florida, the special one-day trip gave 75 veterans of World War II and the Vietnam and Korean wars a chance to visit all three war memorials in Washington, D.C.

