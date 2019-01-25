South Florida veteran receives generous gift

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Army veteran and his wife received a generous gift from a South Florida car dealership.

GEICO partnered with Tropical Chevrolet in Miami Shores to give a Chevrolet Cruze to U.S. Army veteran Willie Jones, Friday.

Jones and his wife have struggled with long-term medical issues, and getting around was a huge obstacle for the couple.

“Today is a blessing for me and my wife,” Jones said. “She’s sick, and in a way, this car is a blessing in itself. It could help me get her around for doctors and therapy stuff. We’re just grateful today.”

Several volunteers worked together to refurbish the sedan to like-new conditions.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.