South Florida veteran claims Miami Police officers roughed him up during arrest

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida veteran is seeking legal action after he said he was roughed up by City of Miami Police officers during an arrest.

Oscar Julien-Riou, a 63-year-old U.S. Army veteran, retired nurse and Veterans Administration Hospital volunteer, said the incident took place at Alonzo Kelly Park, along Northwest 67th Street and 14th Avenue, on Dec. 10, in Miami.

“My rights got violated, my dignity got violated, and then I was just humiliated,” said Julien-Riou.

Julien-Riou said he was sitting alone in the dark with his camera rolling.

“Basically, I was out there recording, planning my next move in life,” said Julien-Riou.

“I got to do the ministry of the Lord,” Julien-Riou could be heard saying in the video. “I’ve been living and building and living for others. Now, it’s time to live for you, Lord.”

Julien-Riou said it was just after 7 p.m. when he spotted Miami Police officers in the area.

“Miami PD on the spot, on the job, doing what they are supposed to do,” Julien-Riou could be heard saying in the video.

An officer could then be seen in the video approaching Julien-Riou.

“You know the park is closed at this time, right?” the officer could be heard saying in the video.

“Oh, no. No. OK,” Julien-Riou said in response.

There were no signs at the park indicating a closing time, but Julien-Riou still agreed to leave.

“I live right over here, OK. I’ll close out,” Julien-Riou said in the video.

“You got nothing in that hand, right?” the officer asked.

“No, no. I’m OK,” Julien-Riou said. “This my camera. No, this my camera, sir.”

Julien-Riou said the officer then accused him of throwing something to the ground.

“Seriously, why are you doing this to me?” Julien-Riou said.

Julien-Riou said he was then thrown to the ground and searched without his permission.

“You’re hurting me, sir,” Julien-Riou said.

“I’m not hurting you,” the officer said in response.

“Yes, you are. You threw me on the solid ground,” Julien-Riou said.

Julien-Riou was arrested for resisting an officer, but the charge has since been dropped.

According to the police report, the arrest was made after Julien-Riou pulled away from the officer, who was trying to see what was in his hands.

Julien-Riou and his attorney are now planning legal action.

“We want to ensure that the officer is held accountable,” said Rawsi Williams, Julien-Riou’s attorney. “This is a case where an officer exceeded his authority, brutalized my client.”

Ruban Roberts, president of the Miami-Dade NAACP, also reviewed the video.

“I was disgusted,” said Roberts. “What I’d like in terms of justice is that swift action be taken with this officer.”

Julien-Riou has since filed a complaint with the Miami Police Department.

The 63-year-old said he also moved away from the park to distance himself from the humiliation of that December night.

“They swamped on me, every pocket, everything. That really hurt my soul deeply. It hurts,” Julien-Riou said before emotionally turning away from the camera to scream, “It hurts!”

7News reached out to Miami Police, but no confirmation has been received on whether or not the arrest is under investigation.

