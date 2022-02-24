COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida’s Ukrainian community is hoping for a peaceful resolution after watching Russia’s ruthless attack on their homeland, Thursday.

The world is watching as Russia launches a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling.

“This is sad. I mean, I have family there. It’s sad,” said Elena Brovkova, a Ukrainian American.

“Everyone is super scared,” said Mihela Androvici, who is from Maldova.

In South Florida, people with ties to Ukraine also watched as Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border.

“I used to be in the Soviet army with Ukrainian people. Nice people, actually. This is very sad,” said a man.

“In disbelief,” said Pavel Litvinov, a Ukrainian American.

Litvinov moved to South Florida from Ukraine when he was 5 years old. He’s worried for his friends who still live there.

“It’s very hard to watch, watch footage on television,” said Litvinov. “Everybody’s just hoping and watching, so they don’t know what’s going to happen. Everyone’s the same; they’re just shell shocked that this is what’s going on.”

At the Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Cooper City, they’re planning a prayer service Sunday.

“We have to support them. We can support them with prayer, that’s very good, but we have as well to support them with action,” said Ukrainian Orthodox Church President Iryna Maxfield.

As the conflict wages on, people here at home are watching and praying.

“My mom is there. My friends and I still have a lot of friends from Ukraine, so we are all praying for peace,” said Androvici.

After Sunday’s service at the church, they’ll be accepting donations to send money to the people of Ukraine.

